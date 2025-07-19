news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 19, 2025



Quoting: Transitous Hack Weekend July 2025 —

Immediately prior to the Transitous Hack Weekend there was the 2nd DELFI “Family & Friends Day”, for which a number of participants had been in Berlin anyway. DELFI is the entity providing the aggregated national public transport static and realtime schedule data for Germany, which is important input for Transitous.

Extent and quality of that data have room for improvement, so having many members of the community there to lobby for changes helps. And while there’s certainly awareness and willingness among the people doing the work, the complex processes and structures with many different public and private stakeholders don’t exactly yield great agility.

For the Transitous Hack Weekend Wikimedia Deutschland had kindly allowed us to use their WikiBär venue. Special thanks also to Jannis, Theo and Felix for cooking for the entire group during the weekend, which not only kept us all well fed but also made the event particularly efficient and allowed us to cover a wide range of topics in the short time, as you can see below.