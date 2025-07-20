Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

news

Self-Hosted Software and Free Software Articles

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 20, 2025

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

This Week in Plasma: rounded bottom corners
This week we continues the feature work for Plasma 6.5
Clear Linux - In Memoriam
the Clear Linux team is probably part of these layoffs
Malware Discovered in Arch Linux AUR Packages
Arch Linux deletes three browser-related AUR packages infected with a Remote Access Trojan
Linux has over 6% of the desktop market
new articles
Krita 5.2.11 Released!
Today we're releasing Krita 5.2.11! This is a bug fix release for Krita 5.2.10
CachyOS July 2025 Update Brings Shell Choice, Wayland Defaults
Arch-based CachyOS's July 2025 update adds user-selectable shells at install
GParted Live 1.7.0-8 Adds Mechanism to Reduce Random Order of Block Devices
GParted Live 1.7.0-8 has been released today for this open-source and free partition manager utility that lets you resize, copy, and move partitions without data loss, based on the popular GParted (GNOME Partition Manager) application.
 
Games: SuperTuxKart in Research, MAME 0.278 is Released
Some gaming leftovers
NixOS Containers and Why Qubes Is the Wrong Linux Distro for You
a couple of recent articles
Raspberry Pi, Home Assistant Server, and Plex Media Server
devices and hosting picks
Self-Hosted Software and Free Software Articles
Some recent picks
Recent Articles About Proxmox
Proxmox handful
today's howtos
4 technical posts
Terminal Multiplexer and the Terminal Fetish
a couple of articles
Homelabbers and Self-Hosting
Recent articles
Android Leftovers
7 Best Android Apps for Chromebook Productivity
HDR Video Playback Lands in Chromium on Wayland
Chromium adds Wayland color-management-v1 support
Linux is the best thing to happen to PC gaming in years
In recent years, though, that's changed, and believe it or not, it's mostly thanks to Linux
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
A Cauldron of ideas to help those facing the end of Windows 10
The end is coming, the end is coming…the end of Windows 10 support
GNU/Linux and KDE Leftovers
a few more picks for today
Retro and Open Hardware
Hardware and OSes
Kevin Boone: antiX vs. MX Linux on old-ish laptops
I loathe all forms of waste
today's howtos
many from idroot
Open Data, Open Access, and Standards
Sharing in the news
Programming Leftovers
Development picks for today
Applications: Privacy Note Apps, Recording the Screen, and More
picks regarding software for GNU/Linux
today's leftovers
half a dozen more stories
today's howtos
a handful of howtos
Garuda Linux Retires MHWD and Settings Manager
The new Garuda Linux update replaces outdated video driver metapackages with modern hardware profiles
Debian 13 Set to Launch on August 9
Debian 13 (Trixie) is scheduled for release on August 9, featuring KDE Plasma 6.3.5, GNOME 48, and Linux kernel 6.12 LTS
I switched from Windows to Linux and made these 4 rookie mistakes - don't be like me
The problem is, I haven't used Linux properly during my entire time using computers
This Linux distro is built for home theatres, and is "just enough OS for Kodi"
I think one of the coolest aspects of Linux distros is the sheer number of them
5 Surprising Linux Facts Every Beginner Should Know
You’ve probably used Linux today without even realizing it
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Videos: GNU/Linux and Free Software Clips in Invidious
from the past week
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's leftovers
Debian and more
Web Browsers/Clients
some leftovers
Games: Steam and Lossless Scaling
some gaming picks
Gadgets, Open Source/Hardware, and More
hardware picks
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Security Leftovers
Security related links
Instructionals/Technical Leftovers
today's howtos
LibreOffice Reminds People of How Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Illegally 'Raided' ISO for Fake 'Standard'
OOXML commentary
Android Leftovers
Chrome OS Will Merge With Android and Sony Surprises With a New Camera
Calibre 8.7 Adds Support for Generating Page Number Files on MTP-Based Kindles
Calibre 8.7 was released today by developer Kovid Goyal as the latest stable version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform e-book manager software for managing your e-book collection.
Unplugged and Unstoppable: How Linux Transforms Laptop Power Management
In an era when remote work, video conferencing, and travel-heavy lifestyles are the norm
Zen Browser updates to latest Firefox version and fixes Linux performance bugs
Zen Browser is a recent fork of Firefox that focusses on privacy
today's leftovers
only 2 for now
Devuan, Ubuntu, and Linuxfx
Debian-derived distros
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Luckfox Lyra Pi, and More
Hardware picks
OpenBSD chflags vs. Log Tampering
a pair of links
today's howtos
7 howtos for now
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
mostly from the official sites
Linux Phone
What has 8 ARM cores, 8 GB of RAM, fits in a pocket, and runs NixOS
Backup tool Rescuezilla resurrects itself across six Ubuntus
2.6.1 adds Plucky Puffin and Firefox actually works this time
Ubuntu 25.10 Wallpaper Contest Opened for Submission
Wallpaper Contest for next Ubuntu 25.10, Questing Quokka, is opened
Blender 4.5 LTS Open-Source 3D Graphics App Makes the Vulkan Backend Stable
Blender 4.5 LTS is now available for download as a major update to this powerful, free, cross-platform, and open-source 3D graphics and modeling software, a release that introduces new features and improvements.
Best Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Transitous Hack Weekend July 2025
Last weekend I attended the Transitous Hack Weekend in Berlin
MX Linux 23.6 on a Nvidia-powered laptop, behold results!
I've been using MX Linux for a long time now, mostly on elden hardware
Games: Brickadia, Noobs Are Coming, and More
latest 8 from GamingOnLinux
Fde Rogue Devices: Protecting against rogue devices in openSUSE with Full Disk Encryption
openSUSE have now multiple ways to configure a Full Disk Encryption (FDE) installation
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
and programming
GNU/Linux and Hardware Projects
today's leftovers
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's howtos
only 4 for now
Mabox 25.07 - July ISO refresh & auto theming!
The July ISO refresh brings back the improved automatic theme creation mechanism based on wallpaper colors
Distributions and Operating Systems, Free Software, and More
today's leftovers
Education and Events About Free Software
some FOSS picks
Otto Kekäläinen, Daniel Pocock, and Gunnar Wolf on Debian Tools and Blunders
Some Debian picks
Security Leftovers
Security picks for today
BSD: OpenBSD and BSD Now
Some BSD news
Red Hat Leftovers
mostly Red Hat's own promotional stuff
Web Leftovers
4 links for today
today's howtos
about a dozen for now
Sparky 7.8
The 8th update of Sparky 7 – 7.8 is out
LibreOffice 25.2.5 Rolls Out with Over 60 Bug Fixes
LibreOffice 25.2.5 rolls out with over 60 bug fixes
Rescuezilla 2.6.1 Swiss Army Knife of System Recovery Adds Ubuntu 25.04 Support
Rescuezilla 2.6.1 is out today as the latest stable version of this Ubuntu-based “Swiss Army Knife of System Recovery” distribution based on the popular Clonezilla open-source disk imaging/cloning software.
today's leftovers
only 3 more links for now
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, More Modding
some hardware picks
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
Windows TCO and more
Android Leftovers
Chrome’s Bottom Bar on Android has Finally Arrived
Games: Cyberpunk 2077 2.3, Descenders Next, and More
8 new stories from GamingOnLinux
Linux market share just crossed 5%, hitting a new milestone
This could mark the beginning of a new era for Linux-based platforms
No blind guessing – Constrict reduces compression hesitation
No blind guessing – Constrict reduces compression hesitation
ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors Get a Bug Fix Update
ONLYOFFICE 9.0, released in June
Release of mesa 25.2.0-rc1 and mesa 25.1.6
two Mesa releases
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Diving into Plasma Bigscreen
I have been a long time Plasma Mobile contributor
Thai Flavors: Ultramarine 41 and 42 — Your Linux Menu Picks
When Ultramarine Linux 42 was released just as Larry Cafiero was wrapping up his evaluation of the previous version
Hyprland 0.50 Lands with New Render Scheduler and Tons of Fixes
Hyprland 0.50 tiling Wayland compositor drops legacy rendering
Security Leftovers
Security related news
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and more
Technical Linux Articles
Instructionals/Technical articles
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles