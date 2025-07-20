news
Self-Hosted Software and Free Software Articles
-
HowTo Geek ☛ Looking to Self-Host a Blog? Here's How WordPress, Ghost, and GitHub Pages Compare
Are you wanting to self-host your own blog? There are a lot of options out there for content management systems to handle your blog’s backend, and choosing the right one can be difficult. I'll break down the pros and cons of WordPress, Ghost, and GitHub Pages to help you make the most informed decision.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ 3 Lightweight Apps I Self-Host on My Mini PC
I've got a fairly powerful mini PC running Unraid. And although I mainly use this PC for Plex and various desktop VMs, I've also set it up with a collection of handy, lightweight services.
This article could be very long, but I just want to hone in on three of the most interesting lightweight services I host on my mini PC—an internet performance dashboard, a batch music metadata editor, and a digital Kanban board.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ I Trust These Open-Source Apps for All My PDF Editing
Why pay for Adobe Acrobat or risk your data with online editors when excellent open-source PDF tools offer powerful, private alternatives? These PDF editors give you complete control over your documents and are free of cost.
While it's true that open-source PDF editors with comprehensive editing capabilities are pretty rare, it's not hard to find apps that can do a specific set of PDF tasks and do them well. So, here are my top picks for your PDF editing needs.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ Why I Ditched Paid Productivity Apps for This Free Open-Source Alternative
Are you frustrated with free productivity apps offering bare-bones functionality? Or annoyed by paying a monthly fee for apps that fail to make you any more productive? Well, say hello to Super Productivity—a free app boasting powerful features that’ll put premium alternatives to shame!
What I Love About Super Productivity
Super Productivity is a truly free-to-use productivity app that gives you all the tools you need to not only capture and organize your tasks but also help you complete them. Here’s a detailed overview of the amazing features it brings to the table.