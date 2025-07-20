Games: SuperTuxKart in Research, MAME 0.278 is Released

The latest Mario Kart entry on the Nintendo Switch 2 is pretty cool. But have you ever wished it felt a little bit more... Real? With a car and SuperTuxKart, it can be done. Kind of.

Researchers have transformed a standard hatchback into a fully functional controller that works for a racing video game. The project was undertaken by UK-based security consultancy Pen Test Partners (PTP). The team utilized their in-house research vehicle, a 2016 Renault Clio, for the experiment, and the ultimate goal was to demonstrate how to intercept and manipulate Controller Area Network (CAN) data, a critical skill for anyone entering the field of automotive security. The CAN bus is the internal communications network that allows various electronic control units (ECUs) throughout a car to exchange information, enabling functions like braking, accelerating, and steering.

So this has legitimate, serious applications that aren't playing games. But you could. By tapping into this network, the researchers aimed to map the car's real-world controls to the inputs of "SuperTuxKart," a free and open-source racing game similar to "Mario Kart." Leading the technical effort was PTP's hardware hacker, David Lodge, who began by physically splicing into the Clio's CAN wiring. It also required decoding the torrent of data flowing through the network. This required a combination of studying vehicle documentation, using open-source tools designed to decipher Clio-specific codes, and of course, good old trial and error and some elbow grease (perhaps literally). Lodge meticulously pressed the pedals and turned the steering wheel to observe which "arbitration IDs"—unique identifiers for CAN messages—corresponded to each specific action.