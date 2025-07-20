Recent Articles About Proxmox

A few weeks ago, I switched from Docker to Podman, as the latter provides some extra features for my containerization needs. That said, Docker is still a neat container runtime despite all its faults, and I’d recommend it to anyone looking to familiarize themselves with the nitty-gritty of containerization.

In fact, I even have a Proxmox-based virtual machine dedicated entirely to Docker just so I can tinker with it in my spare time. But now that I’ve started converting old laptops into PVE nodes, I’ve armed each of them with a Docker LXC. Before you come at me with pitchforks for the preposterous idea of running Docker inside a container instead of a VM, I must confess that this weird setup has its advantages.