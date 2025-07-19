Fde Rogue Devices: Protecting against rogue devices in openSUSE with Full Disk Encryption

news

openSUSE have now multiple ways to configure a Full Disk Encryption (FDE) installation. A very secure and easy way (YaST2) of doing this is via user space tools, as we described multiple times (like here, here, or here). This solution is based on the systemd tool-set like systemd-cryptenroll, systemd-pcrlock and systemd-cryptsetup, among other, orchestrated by the in-house sdbootutil script.

One of the main advantages of using this systemd approach is the possibility of integrating multiple authentication methods. Together with the traditional password, asked at boot time during the initrd stage, we can now unlock the system using a certificate, a TPM2, or a FIDO2 key. We can mix some of them creating multiple LUKS2 key slots, and use, for example, a TPM2 to unlock the device in a unattended fashion and a FIDO2 key as a recovery mechanism.

Honestly, the TPM2, and the TPM2+PIN variation, are the most relevant ones for the user. As described in the other posts, the TPM2 is a (some times virtual) device that can attest the health of our system using a mechanism known as measured boot.