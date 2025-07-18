news
Programming Leftovers
Rlang ☛ Repost: Tidy RAG in R with ragnar
Uğur Erdem Seyfi ☛ Against Single-File Codebases
I think the main problem with both single-file and satellite-style codebases is that it’s far easier for the person who wrote them to operate on them than it is for others trying to get adjusted. That’s because the original author already has an idea of what kinds of functions exist in the codebase, so they can just grep for things and navigate easily.
Karl Seguin ☛ Zig's new Writer
Not long ago, I wrote a blog post which tried to explain Zig's Writers. At best, I'd describe the current state as "confusing" with two writer interfaces while often dealing with anytype. And while anytype is convenient, it lacks developer ergonomics. Furthermore, the current design has significant performance issues for some common cases.
Perl / Raku
Python
The New Stack ☛ Python `apply()` vs. `apply_async()`: Which Should You Use?
Before we dive into the technical explanations of these methods, let’s talk shop. A mechanic’s shop. Imagine a mechanic’s shop with four repair bays. Just like CPUs, each bay has its own assigned mechanic team. A manager (the main Global Interpreter Lock [GIL] thread) assigns cars to each bay based on varying needs.
Anton Zhiyanov ☛ On deep modules
An example of brutal violation of this principle is the TestCase class in Python's standard library. It has a bunch of shallow methods like these: [...]
Java
Frank Delporte ☛ Introducing a New Java DMX512 Library With Demo JavaFX User Interface
In this post, I would like to inform you about a new Java library that is now available on Maven Central, allowing interaction with DMX512 devices using (optionally) the Open Format Library (OFL). I also published a video with a code walkthrough of my test setup and demo code.
