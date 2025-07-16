news
Sparky 7.8
Sparky 7.8 - SparkyLinux
The 8th update of Sparky 7 – 7.8 is out.
It is a quarterly updated point release of Sparky 7 “Orion Belt” of the stable line. Sparky 7 is based on and fully compatible with Debian 12 “Bookworm”.
Linuxiac:
Debian-Based Sparky Linux 7.8 Now Available for Download
The team behind the lightweight Debian-based Linux distro Sparky announced the release of version 7.8, the eighth update in the Sparky 7 “Orion Belt” series, based on and fully compatible with the stable Debian 12 branch.
Among the highlights, Sparky 7.8 updates its Linux kernel to version 6.1.140-LTS. Additionally, Sparky’s own repositories also offer newer alternative kernel versions, such as 6.15, 6.12 LTS, and 6.6 LTS, providing flexibility based on user preferences or hardware compatibility.
Popular desktop environments and window managers also receive a refresh, including KDE Plasma 5.27.5, LXQt 1.2, MATE 1.26, Xfce 4.18, and Openbox 3.6.1, providing users with a range of choices tailored to their workflow.