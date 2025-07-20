news

Quoting: Linux is the best thing to happen to PC gaming in years —

PC gaming is an extremely active space, with frequent new hardware launches and features (alongside the never-ending stream of games coming out) that keep things fresh and exciting for enthusiasts. However, you can also argue that things have fallen into a bit of an uninspired rhythm in many ways, and for years, PC gaming was kind of stale. It kept getting better, of course, but no big paradigm shifts or evolutions were happening.

In recent years, though, that's changed, and believe it or not, it's mostly thanks to Linux. The rise of gaming on Linux has contributed immensely to PC gaming as a whole, even if you're not using Linux yourself, and the improvements we've seen so far are just the beginning.