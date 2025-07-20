news

Quoting: This Linux distro is built for home theatres, and is "just enough OS for Kodi" —

I think one of the coolest aspects of Linux distros is the sheer number of them. You might think of Linux distros as something akin to Windows and macOS, with a desktop that you run apps on. However, there are some distros that do one specific job, and they do it very, very well.

LibreELEC is one such distro. The app's main motto is "Just enough OS for Kodi," and it lives up to that manta very well. LibreELEC will supply you with enough of an operating system to run the Kodi media player, and that's it. While that may sound like a downside, the truth is that LibreELEC's simplicity makes it an ideal pick for your home theatre.