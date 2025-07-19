news
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 29
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. We provide you both infographic and text version of the weekly report. If you just want to quickly look at what we did, just look at the infographic. If you are interested in more in depth details look below the infographic.
Week: 14 July – 18 July 2025
-
Red Hat ☛ Create and enrich ServiceNow ITSM tickets with Ansible Automation Platform
ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM) is a leading IT service support and delivery platform with a reported global market share of over 50% in its category. While ServiceNow ITSM includes some out-of-the-box automation capabilities, unlike Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, it doesn't automate or orchestrate other IT systems.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Telco autonomous networks choosing the right cloud and framework
An autonomous intelligent network is a fully automated, zero-touch deployment and operations infrastructure consisting of compute, storage and networking for information and communication technology (ICT) services that is self-configuring, self-healing, self-optimizing and self-evolving. An autonomous intelligent network has to embed hyperautomation where everything is automated, with data analytics and AI models providing deep learning for advanced decision making and autonomy and governance, providing privacy and use policies to enforce compliant deployment and operational decisions and actions.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Making AI accessible to all: our collaboration with Teens in AI [Ed: Red Hat is morbidly obsessed with pushing buzzwords, hype, even scams to people]
At Red Hat, we believe collaboration is key to closing this gap. That’s why we’ve teamed up with Teens in AI, a global initiative empowering young people aged 12-18 to explore AI through hackathons, mentorship and real-world problem-solving. Together, we’re helping shape the next generation of AI leaders, equipping them with open source tools, AI principles and the confidence to innovate.