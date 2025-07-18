news
today's howtos
Mandaris Moore ☛ Creating Perfect Font Fallbacks in CSS
I was researching what would happen if someone was to read the site and the font is not available – for example, RSS – when I came across a post talking about descent-override.
Andy Bell ☛ A handy use of subgrid to enhance a simple layout
I’ll be honest, I don’t often find many uses for subgrid in the work I do, but it’s really handy when I need this level of visual control!
This sort of pattern would have required all sorts of calculations and nasty, specific code in years gone by, but subgrid has removed the need for all of that now.
ID Root ☛ How To Install LibreOffice on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
LibreOffice stands as the premier open-source office suite, offering a comprehensive alternative to proprietary solutions like Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Office. Rocky GNU/Linux 10 users can leverage this powerful productivity suite to handle documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and database management tasks without licensing costs.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Dozzle on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Managing Docker container logs can become overwhelming, especially when dealing with multiple containers in production environments. Traditional log monitoring methods involve complex setups, expensive solutions, or time-consuming manual processes. Dozzle emerges as a game-changing solution that transforms Docker log management into a seamless, real-time experience through an intuitive web interface.
ID Root ☛ How To Install ImageMagick on Fedora 42
ImageMagick on Fedora 42 GNU/Linux system.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GNS3 on Fedora 42
Network simulation has become an essential skill for IT professionals, students, and engineers worldwide. GNS3 (Graphical Network Simulator 3) stands as the premier open-source network emulation platform, enabling users to design, configure, and troubleshoot complex network topologies without physical hardware constraints.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Xfce Desktop on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Rocky GNU/Linux 10 stands as a premier enterprise-grade GNU/Linux distribution, offering stability and reliability for both server and desktop environments. When it comes to desktop environments, system administrators and GNU/Linux enthusiasts often seek lightweight, efficient alternatives to resource-heavy options like GNOME or KDE.
How to Install JabRef in Ubuntu 24.04 Linux
If you’re managing a large list of academic references, JabRef is the tool that you might be looking for. It is an open-source but powerful bibliography reference manager that helps researchers, students, and academics organize their references efficiently.
Attempt to run the most recent version of Dotfiles Installer designed by Stephan Raabe on openSUSE Tumbleweed
How to Build FFmpeg WebAssembly on Ubuntu 24.04 GNU/Linux (Step-by-Step)
FFmpeg stands out when it comes to an open-source library for multimedia processing, handling video transcoding, and audio manipulation across various applications. WebAssembly (WASM), on the other hand, allows code written in C/C++ to run in web browsers at near-native speed.
TecMint ☛ How to Use sed and awk to Modify Config Files in Linux
While beginners may rely on manual editing with vi or nano, experienced system administrators frequently turn to these tools for automated parsing and rewriting of configuration files.
Arnaud Rebillout: Acquire-By-Hash for APT packages repositories, and the lack of it in Kali Linux
This is a lenghty blog post. It features a long introduction that explains how
apt updateacquires various files from a package repository, what is
Acquire-By-Hash, and how it all works for Kali Linux: a Debian-based distro that doesn't support
Acquire-By-Hash, and which is distributed via a network of mirrors and a redirector.
In a second part, I explore some "Hash Sum Mismatch" errors that we can hit with Kali Linux, errors that would not happen if only
Acquire-By-Hashwas supported. If anything, this blog post supports the case for adding
Acquire-By-Hashsupport in
reprepro, as requested at https://bugs.debian.org/820660.