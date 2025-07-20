In this article, I want to show how to migrate an existing Linux server to NixOS — in my case the CoreOS/Flatcar Linux installation on my Network Attached Storage (NAS) PC.

I will show in detail how the previous CoreOS setup looked like (lots of systemd units starting Docker containers), how I migrated it into an intermediate state (using Docker on NixOS) just to get things going, and finally how I migrated all units from Docker to native NixOS modules step-by-step.

If you haven’t heard of NixOS, I recommend you read the first page of the NixOS website to understand what NixOS is and what sort of things it makes possible.