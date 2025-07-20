news
today's howtos
-
Michael Stapelberg ☛ Migrating my NAS from CoreOS/Flatcar Linux to NixOS
In this article, I want to show how to migrate an existing Linux server to NixOS — in my case the CoreOS/Flatcar Linux installation on my Network Attached Storage (NAS) PC.
I will show in detail how the previous CoreOS setup looked like (lots of systemd units starting Docker containers), how I migrated it into an intermediate state (using Docker on NixOS) just to get things going, and finally how I migrated all units from Docker to native NixOS modules step-by-step.
If you haven’t heard of NixOS, I recommend you read the first page of the NixOS website to understand what NixOS is and what sort of things it makes possible.
-
2025-07-11 [Older] How to Get UUID of a USB Flash Drive on Windows, macOS, and Linux
-
HowTo Geek ☛ 9 Chromebook Power User Tricks You Should Be Using
Your Chromebook is far more capable than you give it credit for. In fact, Chromebooks can do just about anything that other modern laptops can thanks to a few recent updates to ChromeOS.
With just a few tips and settings changes, you’ll be off to using your Chromebook like a power user in no time. From enabling Linux to mastering the clipboard history tool, here’s my top power user tips to master your Chromebook.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ 5 Reasons Why Your NAS Needs an SSD Cache
Are you tired of slow data transfers to your NAS? Well, it likely needs a SSD cache. If you don’t have a SSD as the first stop for incoming data to your NAS, then you’re doing networked storage wrong.
There are several reasons why you should have a SSD cache on a NAS, ranging from faster incoming data transfers to improved performance with apps and services that you run on the system. Here are my five top reasons why you need to add a SSD cache to your NAS.