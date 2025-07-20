news
Kevin Boone: antiX vs. MX Linux on old-ish laptops
Now I’ve retired, I avoid unnecessary expenditure even more dogmatically than I used to; and, frankly, I’ve always set that bar pretty high. I loathe all forms of waste, but particularly tech-waste. Dumping a working computer in favour of a newer, shinier one is not only wasteful and destructive, but some old computers have features that few modern ones can match. How many modern laptops offer tool-free swapping of up to three hard drives, as my old Lenovo W520 does? How many can be powered indefinitely from a phone charger, like my old Yoga 720? It isn’t only about saving money – sometimes old equipment is actually better than new.