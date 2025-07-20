The weekly Calibre releases continue with Calibre 8.7, a version that updates the Kindle driver with support for generating page number files (APNX) on 2024 and newer MTP-based Kindle devices, as well as the ability to ignore the “et al.” suffix on author names when finding similar e-books by author.

Maix4-HAT is a compact AI inference module developed by Sipeed for edge-side deployment of large models. According to Sipeed, it is powered by AXera’s AX650 vision chip, integrating an NPU capable of up to 72 TOPS at INT4 or 18 TOPS at INT8 precision. The module is designed to handle vision, speech, and language tasks in compact edge environments.

news

Kevin Boone: antiX vs. MX Linux on old-ish laptops

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 20, 2025



Now I’ve retired, I avoid unnecessary expenditure even more dogmatically than I used to; and, frankly, I’ve always set that bar pretty high. I loathe all forms of waste, but particularly tech-waste. Dumping a working computer in favour of a newer, shinier one is not only wasteful and destructive, but some old computers have features that few modern ones can match. How many modern laptops offer tool-free swapping of up to three hard drives, as my old Lenovo W520 does? How many can be powered indefinitely from a phone charger, like my old Yoga 720? It isn’t only about saving money – sometimes old equipment is actually better than new.

Read on