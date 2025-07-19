news
today's leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows
Nico Cartron ☛ One of my blog articles featured on the BSD Now podcast episode!
My latest article about an OpenBSD upgrade that didn't go well was feature in the latest BSD Now podcast episode!
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Tom's Hardware ☛ 'The biggest speedup I've seen so far' — FFmpeg devs boast of another 100x leap thanks to handwritten assembly code
The developers behind the FFmpeg project are again claiming major performance uplifts delivered by wielding the art of handwritten assembly code. With the latest patch applied, users should see a “100x speedup” in the cross-platform open-source media transcoding application. However, the developers were soon to clarify that the 100x claim applies to just a single function, “not the whole of FFmpeg.”
