news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 20, 2025



Quoting: 5 Surprising Linux Facts Every Beginner Should Know —

When most people think of operating systems, they picture Windows or macOS. But the OS quietly doing most of the heavy lifting online? That’s Linux.

Technically, Linux falls under the broader “Unix-like” family. It shares roots with Unix and borrows much of its design philosophy, but it’s not Unix itself. The Linux kernel was written from scratch in the early 90s by Linus Torvalds and released as open source software. It gave developers and companies total freedom to adapt and scale it as needed.

Today, that openness and the power when combined with the GNU project, has made Linux the default choice for the internet. According to W3Techs, Unix-based systems power nearly 90% of all websites, and Linux alone accounts for over 57%. That includes everything from cloud platforms to your bank’s login page. You won’t see a familiar logo, but behind the scenes, Linux is doing the work.