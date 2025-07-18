news
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, More Modding
-
CNX Software ☛ FPGA-based Commodore 64 Ultimate keyboard PC is compatible with original C64 games
The last original Commodore 64 keyboard computer was sold in 1994, and since then, the Commodore brand and assets have been owned by various companies over the years, until YouTuber Christian Simpson (Perifractic) bought all assets earlier this year to revive the brand and launch the Commodore 64 Ultimate. The Commodore 64 Ultimate is based on an AMD Xilinx Artix-7 FPGA coupled with 128MB RAM and 16MB NOR flash, and can emulate the original computer, giving access to over 10,000 games and programs made for the original C64 computer.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Essential tips to integrate computer science into your lessons: Teacher tips from CSTA 2025
Teacher tips from CSTA 2025 on integrating computer science into any subject - discover real advice from educators across the US.
-
Hackaday ☛ Improve Your KiCad Productivity With These Considered Shortcut Keys
Over on his YouTube channel [Pat Deegan] from Psychogenic Technologies shows us two KiCad tips to save a million clicks.
-
Hackaday ☛ ESP32 Plugs In To Real-Time Crypto Prices
In today’s high-speed information overload environment, we often find ourselves with too much data to take in at once, causing us to occasionally miss out on opportunities otherwise drowned out in noise. None of this is more evident in the realm of high-speed trading, whether it’s for stocks, commodities, or even crypto. Most of us won’t be able to build dedicated high speed connections directly to stock exchanges for that extra bit of edge over the other traders, but what we can do is build a system that keys us in to our cryptocurrency price of choice so we know exactly when to pull the trigger on a purchase or sale.
-
Canonical ☛ ESWIN Computing launches the EBC77 Series Single Board Computer with Ubuntu
The ESWIN Computing EBC77 Series SBC offers impressive performance featuring 64-bit Out-of-Order(OoO) RISC-V CPU and self-developed NPU, LPDDR5 memory running at 6400Mbps high-speed and stable user experience for web surfing, and rich expansion interfaces. This makes for a powerful general purpose platform for various embedded use cases.
-
Ken Shirriff ☛ Inside the tiny chip that powers Montreal subway tickets
To use the Montreal subway (the Métro), you tap a paper ticket against the turnstile and it opens. The ticket works through a system called NFC, but what's happening internally? How does the ticket work without a battery? How does it communicate with the turnstile? And how can it be so cheap that you can throw the ticket away after one use? To answer these questions, I opened up a ticket and examined the tiny chip inside.