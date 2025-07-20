Open Data, Open Access, and Standards

And here we are, ten years later. (Well: ten years and three days, in fact, as it took me a while to find the time to write this up.)

Who was right?

Well, me more than Matt. But I think we’d probably both says we’re surprised — and disappointed — at how little things have moved on in those ten years. Not only are we still publishing all our work as papers in journals, we are still desperate to get into one or two special anointed journals that we believe (rightly or wrongly) are necessary for career progression. Articles remain very static objects. PDF is still the preferred format — because HTML versions don’t use any of the affordances of the Web to let us do interesting things, but merely stuff the margins with adverts and menus. (Also: still no aquatic titanosaurs.)