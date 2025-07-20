news
Open Data, Open Access, and Standards
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
Open Data
The Register UK ☛ China proves open models more effective than GPU dominance
More importantly, the model weights were released in the open, alongside detailed technical docs showing how they'd done it. And in what should have come as a surprise to no one, it was just a matter of weeks before we began to see Western devs replicate these processes to imbue their own models with reasoning capabilities.
Open Access/Content
Matt Wedel ☛ Did journal articles survive the last ten years?
And here we are, ten years later. (Well: ten years and three days, in fact, as it took me a while to find the time to write this up.)
Who was right?
Well, me more than Matt. But I think we’d probably both says we’re surprised — and disappointed — at how little things have moved on in those ten years. Not only are we still publishing all our work as papers in journals, we are still desperate to get into one or two special anointed journals that we believe (rightly or wrongly) are necessary for career progression. Articles remain very static objects. PDF is still the preferred format — because HTML versions don’t use any of the affordances of the Web to let us do interesting things, but merely stuff the margins with adverts and menus. (Also: still no aquatic titanosaurs.)
Standards/Consortia
IT Wire ☛ Why the Future of PACS Depends on Open Standards
However, more than 90% of PACS installed today still rely on the Wiegand protocol, making it the most common communication method used by access control devices. The Wiegand standard was developed in the 1980s, so was not designed to keep pace with the security demands of today’s organisations and the increasingly complex threats that are emerging.
In a recent survey of IT professionals, facility managers and physical security leaders conducted by HID, respondents said they were aware (39%) or somewhat aware (36%) of the security risks associated with the Wiegand protocol, yet continue to use it, while the remaining respondents (25%) reported being completely unaware of the security risks.
