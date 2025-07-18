news
Mabox 25.07 - July ISO refresh & auto theming!
The July ISO refresh brings back the improved automatic theme creation mechanism based on wallpaper colors.
Currently, it supports theme coloring for:
- Openbox window decorations
- Menus
- Conky widgets
- PyRadio
By default, auto theming is disabled to avoid shocking users who don’t expect such effects
To activate auto-theming, right-click the wallpaper thumbnail in the panel. The Wallpaper and Desktop Styling menu will appear. Here you can enable and configure auto-theming.