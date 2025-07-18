news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 18, 2025



Quoting: Linux market share just crossed 5%, hitting a new milestone | PCWorld —

According to the latest numbers from Statcounter, Linux-based desktop operating systems have reached a new milestone, sitting at a market share of 5.03 percent in the US. It’s a monumental moment as it’s the first time Linux has ever crossed the 5 percent threshold.

Meanwhile, Windows remains the undisputed leader with 63.2 percent of the market, followed by macOS and OS X with a combined market share of 24.29 percent (7.72 and 16.5 percent, respectively). After Linux comes ChromeOS at 2.71 percent, while the remaining 4.76 percent of desktop operating systems that have not been identified.