Camera (GNOME Camera) is the default Ubuntu application for taking photos as well as recording videos. In other words, it is the application used to access webcam device in laptop or PC. It is useful i.e. in live streaming and video conferencing (for school teachers, office workers, your family) beside taking simple pictures. We will learn more about it here with a little bit howtos and beneficial references. We remind you that this episode is the continuation in this series after Calendar and before the next one Characters. Now, please enjoy reading!

LILYGO has released the T-Display S3 Pro LR1121, a modular variant designed to expand the capabilities of the standard T-Display S3 Pro. Instead of integrating a camera module like another Pro variant, this version introduces dual-band LoRa connectivity, audio input/output, vibration feedback, and a larger battery, all packaged in a stackable shield form.

About 2.7 billion people are still offline. That’s nearly one-third of the global population without access to a tool that enables people to access education, find work, run businesses, connect with public services, and stay in touch with friends and family.

Calibre 8.7 Adds Support for Generating Page Number Files on MTP-Based Kindles

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 18, 2025



The weekly Calibre releases continue with Calibre 8.7, a version that updates the Kindle driver with support for generating page number files (APNX) on 2024 and newer MTP-based Kindle devices, as well as the ability to ignore “et al.” suffix on author names when finding similar e-books by author.

This release also updates the Kobo driver to address a regression that caused ancient, pre-Touch Kobo devices to no longer work with Calibre. Also updated is the MTP driver with a workaround for LibMTP no longer returning device serial numbers on some systems.

