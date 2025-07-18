news
Calibre 8.7 Adds Support for Generating Page Number Files on MTP-Based Kindles
The weekly Calibre releases continue with Calibre 8.7, a version that updates the Kindle driver with support for generating page number files (APNX) on 2024 and newer MTP-based Kindle devices, as well as the ability to ignore “et al.” suffix on author names when finding similar e-books by author.
This release also updates the Kobo driver to address a regression that caused ancient, pre-Touch Kobo devices to no longer work with Calibre. Also updated is the MTP driver with a workaround for LibMTP no longer returning device serial numbers on some systems.