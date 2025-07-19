Best Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Internet Society

What Is Community-Centered Connectivity and Why Should We Care?

About 2.7 billion people are still offline. That’s nearly one-third of the global population without access to a tool that enables people to access education, find work, run businesses, connect with public services, and stay in touch with friends and family.  

9to5Linux

Calibre 8.7 Adds Support for Generating Page Number Files on MTP-Based Kindles

The weekly Calibre releases continue with Calibre 8.7, a version that updates the Kindle driver with support for generating page number files (APNX) on 2024 and newer MTP-based Kindle devices, as well as the ability to ignore the “et al.” suffix on author names when finding similar e-books by author.

LibreOffice 25.2.5 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 63 Bug Fixes

Coming one and a half months after LibreOffice 25.2.4, the LibreOffice 25.2.5 point release addresses various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

LinuxGizmos.com

Compact Maix4-HAT Delivers 18 TOPS INT8 On-Device Inference for Raspberry Pi SBC

Maix4-HAT is a compact AI inference module developed by Sipeed for edge-side deployment of large models. According to Sipeed, it is powered by AXera’s AX650 vision chip, integrating an NPU capable of up to 72 TOPS at INT4 or 18 TOPS at INT8 precision. The module is designed to handle vision, speech, and language tasks in compact edge environments.

Luckfox Lyra Pi with Core3506 SoC Provides Optional 4G and PoE in a Raspberry Pi-Sized Form Factor

Luckfox has introduced the Lyra Pi, a compact single-board computer with a Raspberry Pi-like form factor, built around the Core3506 module and a triple-core ARM Cortex-A7 processor. It targets embedded and IoT applications, offering dual Ethernet, USB OTG, MIPI DSI, flexible Rockchip Matrix IO, and optional Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 4G LTE.

T-Display S3 Pro LR1121 Adds Dual-Band LoRa via Expansion Shield

LILYGO has released the T-Display S3 Pro LR1121, a modular variant designed to expand the capabilities of the standard T-Display S3 Pro. Instead of integrating a camera module like another Pro variant, this version introduces dual-band LoRa connectivity, audio input/output, vibration feedback, and a larger battery, all packaged in a stackable shield form.

Ubuntu Buzz !

Camera - An Intro to Ubuntu Default Photography Application

Camera (GNOME Camera) is the default Ubuntu application for taking photos as well as recording videos. In other words, it is the application used to access webcam device in laptop or PC. It is useful i.e. in live streaming and video conferencing (for school teachers, office workers, your family) beside taking simple pictures. We will learn more about it here with a little bit howtos and beneficial references. We remind you that this episode is the continuation in this series after Calendar and before the next one Characters. Now, please enjoy reading!

news

Best Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 19, 2025

Education

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Calibre 8.7 Adds Support for Generating Page Number Files on MTP-Based Kindles

  
Calibre 8.7 was released today by developer Kovid Goyal as the latest stable version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform e-book manager software for managing your e-book collection.

 
Blender 4.5 LTS Open-Source 3D Graphics App Makes the Vulkan Backend Stable

  
Blender 4.5 LTS is now available for download as a major update to this powerful, free, cross-platform, and open-source 3D graphics and modeling software, a release that introduces new features and improvements.

 
Linux has over 6% of the desktop market

  
new articles

 
Sparky 7.8

  
The 8th update of Sparky 7 – 7.8 is out

 
LibreOffice 25.2.5 Rolls Out with Over 60 Bug Fixes

  
LibreOffice 25.2.5 rolls out with over 60 bug fixes

 
GParted Live 1.7.0-8 Adds Mechanism to Reduce Random Order of Block Devices

  
GParted Live 1.7.0-8 has been released today for this open-source and free partition manager utility that lets you resize, copy, and move partitions without data loss, based on the popular GParted (GNOME Partition Manager) application.

 
Rescuezilla 2.6.1 Swiss Army Knife of System Recovery Adds Ubuntu 25.04 Support

  
Rescuezilla 2.6.1 is out today as the latest stable version of this Ubuntu-based “Swiss Army Knife of System Recovery” distribution based on the popular Clonezilla open-source disk imaging/cloning software.


  
 


 
Unplugged and Unstoppable: How Linux Transforms Laptop Power Management

  
In an era when remote work, video conferencing, and travel-heavy lifestyles are the norm

 
Zen Browser updates to latest Firefox version and fixes Linux performance bugs

  
Zen Browser is a recent fork of Firefox that focusses on privacy

 
today's leftovers

  
only 2 for now

 
Devuan, Ubuntu, and Linuxfx

  
Debian-derived distros

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Luckfox Lyra Pi, and More

  
Hardware picks

 
OpenBSD chflags vs. Log Tampering

  
a pair of links

 
today's howtos

  
7 howtos for now

 
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

  
mostly from the official sites

 
Linux Phone

  
What has 8 ARM cores, 8 GB of RAM, fits in a pocket, and runs NixOS

 
Backup tool Rescuezilla resurrects itself across six Ubuntus

  
2.6.1 adds Plucky Puffin and Firefox actually works this time

 
Ubuntu 25.10 Wallpaper Contest Opened for Submission

  
Wallpaper Contest for next Ubuntu 25.10, Questing Quokka, is opened

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Transitous Hack Weekend July 2025

  
Last weekend I attended the Transitous Hack Weekend in Berlin

 
This Week in Plasma: rounded bottom corners

  
This week we continues the feature work for Plasma 6.5

 
MX Linux 23.6 on a Nvidia-powered laptop, behold results!

  
I've been using MX Linux for a long time now, mostly on elden hardware

 
Games: Brickadia, Noobs Are Coming, and More

  
latest 8 from GamingOnLinux

 
Fde Rogue Devices: Protecting against rogue devices in openSUSE with Full Disk Encryption

  
openSUSE have now multiple ways to configure a Full Disk Encryption (FDE) installation

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
and programming

 
GNU/Linux and Hardware Projects

  
today's leftovers

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
today's howtos

  
only 4 for now

 
Mabox 25.07 - July ISO refresh & auto theming!

  
The July ISO refresh brings back the improved automatic theme creation mechanism based on wallpaper colors

 
Distributions and Operating Systems, Free Software, and More

  
today's leftovers

 
Education and Events About Free Software

  
some FOSS picks

 
Otto Kekäläinen, Daniel Pocock, and Gunnar Wolf on Debian Tools and Blunders

  
Some Debian picks

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security picks for today

 
BSD: OpenBSD and BSD Now

  
Some BSD news

 
Red Hat Leftovers

  
mostly Red Hat's own promotional stuff

 
Web Leftovers

  
4 links for today

 
today's howtos

  
about a dozen for now

 
today's leftovers

  
only 3 more links for now

 
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, More Modding

  
some hardware picks

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

  
Windows TCO and more

 
Android Leftovers

  
Chrome’s Bottom Bar on Android has Finally Arrived

 
Games: Cyberpunk 2077 2.3, Descenders Next, and More

  
8 new stories from GamingOnLinux

 
Linux market share just crossed 5%, hitting a new milestone

  
This could mark the beginning of a new era for Linux-based platforms

 
No blind guessing – Constrict reduces compression hesitation

  
No blind guessing – Constrict reduces compression hesitation

 
ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors Get a Bug Fix Update

  
ONLYOFFICE 9.0, released in June

 
Release of mesa 25.2.0-rc1 and mesa 25.1.6

  
two Mesa releases

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Diving into Plasma Bigscreen

  
I have been a long time Plasma Mobile contributor

 
Thai Flavors: Ultramarine 41 and 42 — Your Linux Menu Picks

  
When Ultramarine Linux 42 was released just as Larry Cafiero was wrapping up his evaluation of the previous version

 
Hyprland 0.50 Lands with New Render Scheduler and Tons of Fixes

  
Hyprland 0.50 tiling Wayland compositor drops legacy rendering

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related news

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and more

 
Technical Linux Articles

  
Instructionals/Technical articles

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Canonical and ESWIN announces EBC77 RISC-V SBC with Ubuntu 24.04 support

  
ESWIN Computing, in collaboration with Canonical, has announced the EBC77 Series single board computer (SBC) with support for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and designed for education

 
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers

  
today's leftovers

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related picks

 
Red Hat Leftovers (Official Site)

  
redhat.com latest

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Applications: Camera, Slop, and ProtonUp

  
Software news

 
today's howtos

  
lots from idroot

 
Audacious 4.5 Released with Playback History & LRCLIB Support

  
The new release of this lightweight free open-source player features new plugin, new lyrics provider, and various other improvements

 
Bash 5.3 Release Adds ‘Significant’ New Features

  
A new version of the GNU project’s Bourne Again SHell (better known to most of us as Bash) has been released, nearly 3 years after the last

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.7, Linux 6.12.39, Linux 6.6.99, Linux 6.1.146, Linux 5.15.189, Linux 5.10.240, and Linux 5.4.296

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.15.7 kernel

 
Orange Pi RV2 Single Board Computer Running Linux: Installing to the eMMC

  
This is a series of articles focusing on RISC-V single board computers running Linux

 
LibreOffice 25.2.5 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 63 Bug Fixes

  
The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 25.2.5 as the fifth maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 25.2 office suite series with more bug fixes.

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and Windows stuff

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and More

  
some hardware picks

 
Android Leftovers

  
5 reasons I'm finally uninstalling Gmail on Android – and what I'm replacing it with

 
Fastfetch 2.48 System Information Tool Brings Fedora Variant Support

  
Fastfetch 2.48 system information tool adds Fedora variant detection

 
GStreamer 1.26.4 Adds TAI Timestamp Muxing Support to mp4mux, Other Changes

  
Today, the GStreamer project released GStreamer 1.26.4 as the fourth maintenance update to the latest GStreamer 1.26 series of this popular open-source and cross-platform multimedia framework.

 
Krita 5.2.11 Released!

  
Today we're releasing Krita 5.2.11! This is a bug fix release for Krita 5.2.10

 
Review: the NovaCustom V54 is an outstanding Linux laptop with Dasharo coreboot firmware

  
Truly open source hardware – open down to the firmware level of individual components

 
Ubuntu 25.10 Fixes Something You Didn’t Know Needed Fixing

  
When Ubuntu Dock is in dock mode (not full width), corner radii are out of whack with the corner radius used elsewhere

 
Org Mode, GNU Guix, Mattermost, and more projects to participate in the FSF's hackathon

  
Free Software Foundation (FSF) today announced the projects that will participate in the virtual FSF40 hackathon on November 21-23 and opened general registration

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Purism: That one task

  
In our last post, we mentioned that there was a key task remaining for gnome-control-center, the GNOME Settings application

 
Android Advanced Protection - Solid but overcomplicated

  
I want to take a look at Android's Advanced Protection mode

 
Games: Silence of the Siren, Rootkits ("Anticheat"), and More

  
half a dozen stories from GamingOnLinux

 
What LLMs do to software freedom [original]

  
Tux Machines boycotts sites that use LLMs

 
today's leftovers

  
4 more links

 
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

  
Security mostly

 
Latest Kernel- and Python-Centric LWN Articles

  
and one non-LWN

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles