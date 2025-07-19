Best Free and Open Source Software

In order to have a parametric representation of a geometric system where curves are independent of resolution, CAD Sketcher introduces a set of Entities.

Those Entities can be both in 2d and 3d. CAD Sketcher isn’t strictly limited to but mainly focuses on 2d entities. In order to group a set of 2d entities we use Sketches.

The final position and dimensions of a drawn shape is defined by Constraints.

In order to have entities follow the defined constraints, a Solver is needed.

To further process the resulting geometry CAD Sketcher uses Converters to get native Blender geometry types which then allow further modifications with native tools.

This is free and open source software.