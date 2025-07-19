news
Best Free and Open Source Software
Lute - Learning Using Texts
Lute (Learning Using Texts) v3, a Python/Flask tool for learning foreign languages through reading. It’s a standalone web application that you install on your computer and read texts with.
Lute contains the core features you need for learning through reading:
defining languages and dictionaries creating and editing texts creating terms and multi-word terms
CAD Sketcher - constraint-based geometry sketcher - LinuxLinks
In order to have a parametric representation of a geometric system where curves are independent of resolution, CAD Sketcher introduces a set of Entities.
Those Entities can be both in 2d and 3d. CAD Sketcher isn’t strictly limited to but mainly focuses on 2d entities. In order to group a set of 2d entities we use Sketches.
The final position and dimensions of a drawn shape is defined by Constraints.
In order to have entities follow the defined constraints, a Solver is needed.
To further process the resulting geometry CAD Sketcher uses Converters to get native Blender geometry types which then allow further modifications with native tools.
This is free and open source software.
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Autodesk FBX Review - LinuxLinks
FBX Review is a lightweight, standalone software tool for viewing 3D assets and baked animations quickly and efficiently.
FBX Review is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives for Linux.
HTerm - terminal program for serial communication - LinuxLinks
HTerm is a cross-platform terminal program for serial communication.
The software uses wxWidgets, fmt, and spdlog.
This is free and open source software.
lsr - recursively list files in directories - LinuxLinks
lsr is an implementation of ls which utilizes io_uring to perform syscall batching.
io_uring is a Linux kernel system call interface for storage device asynchronous I/O operations addressing performance issues with similar interfaces provided by functions like read() / write() or aio_read() / aio_write() etc.
This is free and open source software.
Mindolph - personal knowledge management software - LinuxLinks
Mindolph is a personal knowledge management software with Gen-AI support for all desktop platforms.
This is free and open source software.