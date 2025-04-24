news
Demystifying the Kernel Boot Sequence and Performance Gains
Bootlin ☛ Demystifying the Kernel Boot Sequence: From ‘Starting Kernel…’ to Userspace”
As kernel developers, we often find ourselves writing device drivers—pieces of code that are typically registered using module_init() in the Linux kernel. But have you ever paused to wonder: just how late in the boot process does this happen?
Tom's Hardware ☛ Intel Core Ultra 9 285K performance sees 6% improvement on Linux — Arrow Lake boosts even without new '200S Boost' BIOS
Six months after its commercial release, a recently re-tested defective chip maker Intel Core Ultra 9 285K shows a 6% performance boost, thanks to BIOS revisions and better P/E core scheduling.