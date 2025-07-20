Terminal Multiplexer and the Terminal Fetish

Managing lots of terminal windows can be a chore, and terminal multiplexers are often the go-to solution. However, you've probably found tmux difficult to configure, especially as a beginner. There is an easier alternative: Zellij, which works out of the box with zero configuration.

Terminal Multiplexers Are Like Window Managers for the Terminal

For those that don't know, a terminal multiplexer is a software program that turns a single terminal window into multiple virtual terminals and provides session management features. Originally, they ran over remote login sessions to facilitate complex remote workflows; today, people also use them to manage local terminal workflows.

A complex workflow might involve running several tasks concurrently, e.g., compiling software, searching for files, etc. When running such tasks without a terminal multiplexer, you cannot disconnect the terminal without stopping the processes. What if your task takes hours to complete, and a flaky connection interrupts it halfway through? This was a common issue back in the heyday of dial-up modems, and it still happens.