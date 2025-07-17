news
LibreOffice 25.2.5 Rolls Out with Over 60 Bug Fixes
The Document Foundation has just released LibreOffice 25.2.5, now available for download on Windows, macOS, and Linux platforms, as the fifth (of a total of seven planned) maintenance update to the 25.2 series for its popular open-source office suite.
At the same time, LibreOffice 24.8, released in August 2024, officially reached end-of-life this week, so LibreOffice 25.2.5 now stands as the recommended “production-safe” edition for organizations and home users alike.