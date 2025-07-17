LibreOffice 25.2.5 rolls out with over 60 bug fixes

While it doesn’t add support for new network protocols, the Wireshark 4.4.8 release is here to update support for the ASTERIX, DLT, DNP 3.0, DOF, DTLS, ETSI CAT, Gryphon, IPsec, ISObus VT, KRB5, MBIM, RTCP, SLL, STCSIG, TETRA, UDS, and URL Encoded Form Data protocols.

Coming only three weeks after GStreamer 1.26.3, the GStreamer 1.26.4 release adds TAI (Temps Atomique International) timestamp muxing support to the mp4mux tool used for multiplexing audio and video into an MP4 file and adds room-timeout support to the LiveKit open-source scalable and multi-user conferencing tool based on WebRTC.

Rescuezilla 2.6.1 comes almost four months after Rescuezilla 2.6 with a new build derived from the Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” operating system to provide users with the best possible hardware support. Ubuntu 24.10, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS builds are still available for download.

VirtualBox 7.1.12 is here about five weeks after VirtualBox 7.1.10 and promises to add additional fixes to improve support for the upcoming Linux 6.16 kernel series for both Linux hosts and guests. Initial support for Linux kernel 6.16 landed in the previous update, VirtualBox 7.1.10.

Coming four months after Blender 4.4, the Blender 4.5 LTS release finally makes the Vulkan backend stable, improving its performance and also adding support for OpenXR, Subdivision, USD/Hydra, and other features. On Linux, the Vulkan backend requires NVIDIA 550 or later for NVIDIA GPUs and Mesa 25.3 or later for AMD GPUs.