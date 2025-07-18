news
Programming Leftovers
This Conda Alternative Gave Me the Perfect Linux Dev Environment
If you're a programmer, particularly in data science or analysis, you've probably suffered headaches over the packages included in a Linux distribution. What if there were a way you could have a separate programming environment for your projects that was isolated from the system without having to set up a virtual machine? Mamba might be what you need.
Two More Steps Toward a Better Requests Page: Grouped Actions and Accurate Labels
As part of the ongoing redesign of the requests page, we’ve made two key improvements to make handling requests more intuitive and reliable. We started the redesign of the request workflow in August 2022. Then, in September 2022, we focused on the support of multi-action submit requests.
Amazon Targets Vibe Coders With a New Cursor Killer IDE, Also Available on Linux
AI-powered code editors have become all the rage now, with many developers opting for vibe coding with these to speed up their workflow and reduce repetitive tasks. While the experience may vary, the growing popularity of such tools doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
Zsh: Per-project history
The shell history can quickly become polluted with commands that are only relevant for specific projects. Running specific unit tests from project A, starting docker with services needed for project B, etc.
There are some Bash and Zsh scripts that allow you to have separate histories for each directory you’re in which can be useful in situations such as these, but the issue is that you get separate histories for each directory instead of for each project. This means that you would get one history when you are in project’s root directory, and another when you’re in some subdirectory of said project.
