The shell history can quickly become polluted with commands that are only relevant for specific projects. Running specific unit tests from project A, starting docker with services needed for project B, etc.

There are some Bash and Zsh scripts that allow you to have separate histories for each directory you’re in which can be useful in situations such as these, but the issue is that you get separate histories for each directory instead of for each project. This means that you would get one history when you are in project’s root directory, and another when you’re in some subdirectory of said project.