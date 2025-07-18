news

ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors Get a Bug Fix Update

ONLYOFFICE 9.0, released in June, brought a revamped user-interface, new AI features, the ability yo view VSTX diagrams, and improved support throughout the suite when used in right-to-left (RTL) languages. Alas, the update also brought a few gremlins with it too.

Which is why the ONLYOFFICE 9.0.3 update is out, with fixes for an annoying freeze on first launch if template preview generation was taking place; a non-functional Open document shortcut on the Home page; and an inability to paste code in Macros windows.