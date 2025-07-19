news
today's howtos
-
Dan Q ☛ Please Fix This Site? Okay!
Inspired by XKCD 3113 “Fix This Sign”, the site features marquee animations, poor font choices, wonky rotation and alignment, and more.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Alacritty on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Alacritty stands as one of the most performant terminal emulators available today, leveraging GPU acceleration to deliver lightning-fast rendering and exceptional responsiveness. This modern terminal application represents a significant evolution in terminal technology, written entirely in Rust and designed specifically for speed and efficiency.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Dozzle on Fedora 42
Managing Docker container logs efficiently presents a significant challenge for developers and system administrators working with containerized applications. Traditional command-line tools for viewing Docker logs often lack the real-time monitoring capabilities and user-friendly interfaces that modern DevOps workflows demand.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install KDE ISO Image Writer on AlmaLinux 10
Creating bootable USB drives from ISO images is an essential task for GNU/Linux system administrators, developers, and enthusiasts. KDE ISO Image Writer stands out as a reliable, user-friendly application that simplifies this process while maintaining the highest safety standards.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Discord on AlmaLinux 10
Discord has become an essential communication platform for gamers, developers, and communities worldwide. Installing Discord on AlmaLinux 10 opens up seamless voice, video, and text communication capabilities on your GNU/Linux desktop. This comprehensive guide covers multiple installation methods, ensuring you can choose the approach that best fits your technical expertise and system requirements.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Zeek Network Security on Fedora 42
Network security monitoring has become increasingly critical in today’s digital landscape. Zeek, formerly known as Bro, stands out as one of the most powerful open-source network security monitoring platforms available.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install VirtualBox on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VirtualBox on Rocky GNU/Linux 10. VirtualBox stands as one of the most popular free virtualization solutions for GNU/Linux systems, offering robust virtual machine management capabilities that cater to both enterprise and personal use cases.
-