Hyprland 0.50 Lands with New Render Scheduler and Tons of Fixes
Over two months after the previous 0.49 release, Hyprland, a favorite among fans of eye-pleasing tiling window compositors, has just rolled out version 0.50, packed with improvements, experimental additions, and some breaking changes.
First things first—this update isn’t entirely backward compatible. The legacy renderer has officially been dropped, meaning Hyprland now requires at least OpenGL ES 3.0 to run. In light of this, some older setups might need to be adjusted accordingly.
Additionally, the explicit_sync and render-ahead-of-time settings have been removed from the renderer config. Why? Because explicit sync is now the default, and the ahead-of-time rendering options weren’t even being used anymore.