Don Marti ☛ Linux books for beginners
I asked around about good current Linux books for beginners, and got some recommendations.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
University of Toronto ☛ A logic to Apache accepting query parameters for static files
One of my little web twitches is the lax handling of unknown query parameters. As part of this twitch I've long been a bit irritated that Apache accepts query parameters even on static files, when they definitely have no meaning at all. You could say that this is merely Apache being accepting in general, but recently I noticed a combination of Apache features that can provide an additional reason for Apache to do this.
Instructionals/Technical
ID Root ☛ How To Install Angie Web Server on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
The modern web server landscape demands performance, security, and flexibility. Angie Web Server emerges as a powerful solution, offering cutting-edge features that surpass traditional web server capabilities. This comprehensive guide walks you through installing Angie on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, ensuring optimal configuration for production environments.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Monitorix on CentOS Stream 10
System monitoring plays a crucial role in maintaining server performance and identifying potential issues before they impact operations. Monitorix stands out as a lightweight, open-source monitoring solution that provides comprehensive system insights through an intuitive web interface.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PulseAudio on AlmaLinux 10
AlmaLinux 10 represents the latest evolution in enterprise-grade GNU/Linux distributions, building upon the solid foundation of Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux compatibility. While this robust operating system ships with PipeWire as its default audio server, many users and system administrators find themselves needing the specific features and compatibility that PulseAudio provides.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kitty Terminal on AlmaLinux 10
The world of terminal emulators has evolved significantly, with modern solutions offering enhanced performance, customization, and user experience. Among these advanced terminal applications, Kitty stands out as a powerful, GPU-accelerated terminal emulator that revolutionizes how users interact with their GNU/Linux systems.
ID Root ☛ How To Fix mysql_native_password Not Loaded Errors on MySQL
Database authentication errors can bring development workflows to a grinding halt, especially when upgrading MySQL versions. The notorious “mysql_native_password not loaded” error has become increasingly common as MySQL transitions away from legacy authentication methods.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PyCharm on AlmaLinux 10
PyCharm stands as one of the most powerful and widely-used Integrated Development Environments (IDEs) for Python programming, developed by JetBrains. This comprehensive IDE offers advanced code completion, intelligent debugging tools, integrated testing frameworks, and seamless version control integration.
