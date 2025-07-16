news
Rescuezilla 2.6.1 Swiss Army Knife of System Recovery Adds Ubuntu 25.04 Support
Rescuezilla 2.6.1 comes almost four months after Rescuezilla 2.6 with a new build derived from the Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” operating system to provide users with the best possible hardware support. Ubuntu 24.10, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS builds are still available for download.
This release also enables the Image Explorer after it was temporarily disabled in Rescuezilla 2.6, enables the Firefox web browser on the Ubuntu 24.10 build after it was temporarily excluded in Rescuezilla 2.6, adds the ability to specify NFS version, and improves touchpad support for tap-to-click and multifinger gestures.