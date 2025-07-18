news
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux
Kernel Space
HowTo Geek ☛ Why I’m Excited That Rust Is Coming to the Linux Kernel [Ed: Seems misguided as very few Linux developers know Rust, so code will become harder to maintain and audit]
A slow change is coming to the Linux kernel, and it’s as fundamental as it gets for programmers: the very language they write in. Such an impactful move has to be handled carefully, but it’s cause for celebration.
Games
Boiling Steam ☛ Into The Restless Ruins Review
Stop me if you’ve heard these ingredients together before: roguelike/lite, deckbuilding, dungeon building, autobattling, pixel-style graphics—wait, what was that about dungeon building mixed in there? Whether you’re excited or tired of hearing these same keywords, Into The Restless Ruins brings something new for a fun action/strategy game. I haven’t seen everything (there’s a lot!) as some exciting recent work has occupied my time, but I’ve enjoyed the hours I’ve spent with it so far. The basic goal is to find all the seals in an area to unlock, and then defeat, a boss. Each area is basically a blank canvas with some shrouded areas that will contain the seals or things like vendors, along with barriers which are dispelled by finding each seal. The gameplay loop is to play your cards to construct a dungeon exploring the area. The rooms you lay down have different shapes (so there is a spatial puzzle with what can line up) and functions, like increasing your attack stats, providing more refills of your torch, or letting you swap weapons. What makes this interesting and challenging is that each time you venture into the dungeon you have limited time, based on your torch providing light. Not only can you not see monsters as they gang up on you in the dark, but the darkness itself will start damaging you. Every time you start a new night, or die, it gets more difficult in several tiers (some things, like opening a seal, decrease it a bit). The battling inside the dungeon is auto/Vampire Survivors-style; so you do want to pilot well but it comes down more to how you design the layout and providing yourself enough character power to keep up.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Fedora Family / IBM
The Next Platform ☛ The World’s Most Powerful Server Embiggens A Bit With Power11
If you need a big, badass box that can support tens of terabytes of memory, dozens of PCI-Express peripheral slots, thousands of directly attached storage devices, all feeding into hundreds of cores that can span that memory footprint with lots of bandwidth, you do not have a lot of options.
Open Hardware/Modding
CNX Software ☛ ASRock Industrial unveils DSC-NV003-WT NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit
ASRock Industrial DSC-NV003-WT is an NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit designed for edge AI, robotics, drones, Smart Cities, and advanced industrial applications with a wide operating temperature range (-25 to 50°C) and up to 275 TOPS of Hey Hi (AI) processing power. The solution is offered with NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Series (Industrial/64GB/32GB), supports up to four 4-lane MIPI or GMSLII cameras, and 12 PoE ports for computer vision applications.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Mozilla
Tom's Hardware ☛ Firefox dev says defective chip maker Intel Raptor Lake crashes are increasing with rising temperatures in record European heat wave — Mozilla staff's tracking overwhelmed by defective chip maker Intel crash reports, team disables the function
Mozilla's engineering staff reports that defective chip maker Intel Raptor Lakes are sensitive to increasing ambient temperatures, resulting in several crash reports flooding in from areas affected by heat waves.
