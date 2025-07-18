today's leftovers

Stop me if you’ve heard these ingredients together before: roguelike/lite, deckbuilding, dungeon building, autobattling, pixel-style graphics—wait, what was that about dungeon building mixed in there? Whether you’re excited or tired of hearing these same keywords, Into The Restless Ruins brings something new for a fun action/strategy game. I haven’t seen everything (there’s a lot!) as some exciting recent work has occupied my time, but I’ve enjoyed the hours I’ve spent with it so far. The basic goal is to find all the seals in an area to unlock, and then defeat, a boss. Each area is basically a blank canvas with some shrouded areas that will contain the seals or things like vendors, along with barriers which are dispelled by finding each seal. The gameplay loop is to play your cards to construct a dungeon exploring the area. The rooms you lay down have different shapes (so there is a spatial puzzle with what can line up) and functions, like increasing your attack stats, providing more refills of your torch, or letting you swap weapons. What makes this interesting and challenging is that each time you venture into the dungeon you have limited time, based on your torch providing light. Not only can you not see monsters as they gang up on you in the dark, but the darkness itself will start damaging you. Every time you start a new night, or die, it gets more difficult in several tiers (some things, like opening a seal, decrease it a bit). The battling inside the dungeon is auto/Vampire Survivors-style; so you do want to pilot well but it comes down more to how you design the layout and providing yourself enough character power to keep up.