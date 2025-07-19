Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

You can now purchase on-site tickets to attend Qubes OS Summit 2025 in person! Please note that a limited number of on-site tickets are available, and tickets are more heavily discounted the earlier they’re purchased.

For those who would prefer to participate remotely instead, the event will be broadcast live on YouTube, where anyone can watch with no ticket required. We’ll also use Jitsi for remote attendees who wish to participate actively without using YouTube (including remote speakers). This latter option requires a free virtual ticket.