Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Calibre 8.7 Adds Support for Generating Page Number Files on MTP-Based Kindles

The weekly Calibre releases continue with Calibre 8.7, a version that updates the Kindle driver with support for generating page number files (APNX) on 2024 and newer MTP-based Kindle devices, as well as the ability to ignore the “et al.” suffix on author names when finding similar e-books by author.

LibreOffice 25.2.5 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 63 Bug Fixes

Coming one and a half months after LibreOffice 25.2.4, the LibreOffice 25.2.5 point release addresses various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

What Is Community-Centered Connectivity and Why Should We Care?

About 2.7 billion people are still offline. That’s nearly one-third of the global population without access to a tool that enables people to access education, find work, run businesses, connect with public services, and stay in touch with friends and family.  

Compact Maix4-HAT Delivers 18 TOPS INT8 On-Device Inference for Raspberry Pi SBC

Maix4-HAT is a compact AI inference module developed by Sipeed for edge-side deployment of large models. According to Sipeed, it is powered by AXera’s AX650 vision chip, integrating an NPU capable of up to 72 TOPS at INT4 or 18 TOPS at INT8 precision. The module is designed to handle vision, speech, and language tasks in compact edge environments.

Luckfox Lyra Pi with Core3506 SoC Provides Optional 4G and PoE in a Raspberry Pi-Sized Form Factor

Luckfox has introduced the Lyra Pi, a compact single-board computer with a Raspberry Pi-like form factor, built around the Core3506 module and a triple-core ARM Cortex-A7 processor. It targets embedded and IoT applications, offering dual Ethernet, USB OTG, MIPI DSI, flexible Rockchip Matrix IO, and optional Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 4G LTE.

T-Display S3 Pro LR1121 Adds Dual-Band LoRa via Expansion Shield

LILYGO has released the T-Display S3 Pro LR1121, a modular variant designed to expand the capabilities of the standard T-Display S3 Pro. Instead of integrating a camera module like another Pro variant, this version introduces dual-band LoRa connectivity, audio input/output, vibration feedback, and a larger battery, all packaged in a stackable shield form.

Camera - An Intro to Ubuntu Default Photography Application

Camera (GNOME Camera) is the default Ubuntu application for taking photos as well as recording videos. In other words, it is the application used to access webcam device in laptop or PC. It is useful i.e. in live streaming and video conferencing (for school teachers, office workers, your family) beside taking simple pictures. We will learn more about it here with a little bit howtos and beneficial references. We remind you that this episode is the continuation in this series after Calendar and before the next one Characters. Now, please enjoy reading!

Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Linux has over 6% of the desktop market
Sparky 7.8
LibreOffice 25.2.5 Rolls Out with Over 60 Bug Fixes
GParted Live 1.7.0-8 Adds Mechanism to Reduce Random Order of Block Devices
Rescuezilla 2.6.1 Swiss Army Knife of System Recovery Adds Ubuntu 25.04 Support
Release of mesa 25.2.0-rc1 and mesa 25.1.6
Diving into Plasma Bigscreen
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
GNU/Linux and Hardware Projects
Today in Techrights
today's howtos
Mabox 25.07 - July ISO refresh & auto theming!
Distributions and Operating Systems, Free Software, and More
Education and Events About Free Software
Otto Kekäläinen, Daniel Pocock, and Gunnar Wolf on Debian Tools and Blunders
Security Leftovers
BSD: OpenBSD and BSD Now
Red Hat Leftovers
Web Leftovers
today's howtos
today's leftovers
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, More Modding
Programming Leftovers
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Chrome’s Bottom Bar on Android has Finally Arrived
Games: Cyberpunk 2077 2.3, Descenders Next, and More
Linux market share just crossed 5%, hitting a new milestone
No blind guessing – Constrict reduces compression hesitation
ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors Get a Bug Fix Update
Free and Open Source Software
Thai Flavors: Ultramarine 41 and 42 — Your Linux Menu Picks
Hyprland 0.50 Lands with New Render Scheduler and Tons of Fixes
Security Leftovers
today's leftovers
Technical Linux Articles
Programming Leftovers
Today in Techrights
Canonical and ESWIN announces EBC77 RISC-V SBC with Ubuntu 24.04 support
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Red Hat Leftovers (Official Site)
Programming Leftovers
Applications: Camera, Slop, and ProtonUp
today's howtos
Audacious 4.5 Released with Playback History & LRCLIB Support
Bash 5.3 Release Adds ‘Significant’ New Features
Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.7, Linux 6.12.39, Linux 6.6.99, Linux 6.1.146, Linux 5.15.189, Linux 5.10.240, and Linux 5.4.296
Orange Pi RV2 Single Board Computer Running Linux: Installing to the eMMC
Free and Open Source Software
today's leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and More
Android Leftovers
Fastfetch 2.48 System Information Tool Brings Fedora Variant Support
GStreamer 1.26.4 Adds TAI Timestamp Muxing Support to mp4mux, Other Changes
Krita 5.2.11 Released!
Review: the NovaCustom V54 is an outstanding Linux laptop with Dasharo coreboot firmware
Ubuntu 25.10 Fixes Something You Didn’t Know Needed Fixing
Org Mode, GNU Guix, Mattermost, and more projects to participate in the FSF's hackathon
Best Free and Open Source Software
Purism: That one task
Android Advanced Protection - Solid but overcomplicated
Games: Silence of the Siren, Rootkits ("Anticheat"), and More
Blender 4.5 LTS Open-Source 3D Graphics App Makes the Vulkan Backend Stable
What LLMs do to software freedom [original]
today's leftovers
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
Latest Kernel- and Python-Centric LWN Articles
Today in Techrights
