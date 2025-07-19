Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

news
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #25.29: End of Ubuntu 24.10, AUR Issue, Terminal Tips, Screenshot Editing and More GNU/Linux Stuff
Europe keeps on marching...towards open source.
Qubes OS Summit 2025: Tickets for sale and Call for Participation open!
You can now purchase on-site tickets to attend Qubes OS Summit 2025 in person! Please note that a limited number of on-site tickets are available, and tickets are more heavily discounted the earlier they’re purchased.
For those who would prefer to participate remotely instead, the event will be broadcast live on YouTube, where anyone can watch with no ticket required. We’ll also use Jitsi for remote attendees who wish to participate actively without using YouTube (including remote speakers). This latter option requires a free virtual ticket.
The Akademy 2025 Program is now live!
This year’s Akademy will take place in Berlin, hosted at the Technische Universität Berlin, both in person and online.
Akademy starts with a welcome event on Friday, 5 September, followed by two full days of talks on Saturday, 6 and Sunday, 7 September, then four days of dedicated BoFs, workshops, meetings, and trainings from Monday, 8 through Thursday, 11 September. Expect a community day trip midweek.
Hackaday ☛ ProtoWeb: Browsing The Information Superhighway Like It’s 1995
Feeling nostalgic? Weren’t around in the 90s but wonder what it was like? ProtoWeb has you covered! Over on his YouTube channel [RetroTech Chris] shows you how to browse the web like it’s 1995.
It's FOSS ☛ Firefox Catches Up to Chrome With the Addition of This Feature But Leaves Linux Out (for now) [Ed: Mozilla neglecting the only OS that pre-bundles Firefox]
It's been quite some time since Firefox has been playing catchup with Chrome in terms of features and performance. Recent updates have pushed AI integrations that not many like, while core improvements have often been overlooked.
Things are improving, but it will take some time and many sane decisions before Firefox regains its lost market share and reputation.
Luckily, a recent move by them sees them adding a key feature that brings Firefox closer to Chrome in terms of performance and capabilities.
Jon Chiappetta: Generating colorful iOS backgrounds in less than 50 lines of JS and some basic photo editing skillz
LWN ☛ Forgejo 12.0 released
Version 12.0 of
the Forgejo software forge has been released. Changes include a number of
user-interface improvements, a mechanism to keep forks in sync with their
upstream, and more; see the release
notes for the full list.
