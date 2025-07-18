news
BSD: OpenBSD and BSD Now
-
Undeadly ☛ Font caching no longer runs as root
fc-cache(1) has been using pledge(2) since May.
-
Undeadly ☛ stdio(3) change: FILE is now opaque
Make no mistake, this is a major change, which touches a lot of components across the base system. The fallout can be seen in a lot of places, including libcrypto (which is itself subject to a major, sepearate cleanup), libtls, libssl, and includes touches to the profiling subsystem we mentioned earlier.
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 620: Postmortem for jemalloc
The Server That Wasn't Meant to Exist, ZFS Performance Tuning – Optimizing for your Workload, what would a multi-user web server look like, That Grumpy BSD Guy: A Short Reading List, rsync's defaults are not always enough, jemalloc Postmortem, and more
-