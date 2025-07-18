news
Release of mesa 25.2.0-rc1 and mesa 25.1.6
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 18, 2025
-
Hello everyone,
I'm happy to announce the start of a new release cycle with the first
release candidate, 25.2.0-rc1.
As always, if you find any issues please report them here:
https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/issues/new
Any issue that should block the release of 25.2.0 final, thus adding
more 25.2.0-rc* release candidates, must be added to this milestone:
https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/milestones/51
The next release candidate is expected in one week, on July 23rd.
Cheers,
Eric
-
Hello everyone,
The bugfix release 25.1.6 is now available.
If you find any issues, please report them here:
https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/issues/new
The next bugfix release is due in two weeks, on July 30th.
Cheers,
Eric