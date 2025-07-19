news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 19, 2025



Quoting: Ubuntu 25.10 Wallpaper Contest Opened for Submission | UbuntuHandbook —

The wallpaper submission started on July 17, and will end on August 11. All users can vote (need login with a free account) until August 18, 2025. Though not mentioned, it should be UTC time.

As usual, the AI generated artwork is NOT allowed! Because there are active legal debates on the ownership of AI generated artwork and whether it can be copyrighted or not. And, many popular AI generation tools use a license that does not align with those for the contest.