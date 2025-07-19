news
LibreOffice Reminds People of How Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Illegally 'Raided' ISO for Fake 'Standard'
-
Document Foundation ☛ An artificially complex XML schema as a lock-in tool
A document format is a tool for sharing knowledge and, as such, should be as simple and accessible as possible in relation to the complexity of the document content itself. This remains true even when the format is based on an XML schema that is hidden from users when the document is displayed on screen.
-
Neowin ☛ LibreOffice calls out Abusive Monopolist Microsoft for using "complex" file formats to lock in Office users
Another day, another complaint about Abusive Monopolist Microsoft from LibreOffice. This time, LibreOffice accuses Abusive Monopolist Microsoft of intentionally using overly complex XML to define documents and lock in users.