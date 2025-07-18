news
Technical Linux Articles
Andreas Schneider: LC_TIME=C.ISO8601
My workstations and notebooks normally are in English which is not my native language. For currency etc. I have set it to de_DE. However the date I want in ISO8601 24h format. However this is not supported by default. Here is how to get it: [...]
Barry Kauler ☛ Easy Excalibur hanging again at 2nd boot
I thought it was fixed, see earlier blog post:
...the kernel in Easy 6.108 is 6.12.37, with those changes reverted. And, testing, it looked fixed. Until forum member james2 posted:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=152262#p152262
2nd startup tonight loading stopped after services on checking for opticals
Yes, that's about where it was freezing for me.
XDA ☛ Linux curious? This tool will let you see what you've been missing without uninstalling Windows [Ventoy]
It feels like Linux is reaching an inflection point. That's not a new sentiment, but for probably the first time since Valve introduced Proton, it's felt like the stars are aligning for the Linux curious to become full-on converts. Support for Windows 10 is ending, and Windows 11 is slowly morphing into a dumping ground for whatever AI features Microsoft wants to push. If there's ever been a time to try out Linux, it's now. Even JayzTwoCents, one of the most popular mainstream PC hardware YouTube channels around, recently published a video about switching to Linux.