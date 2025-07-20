Homelabbers and Self-Hosting

Are you looking for fun (or unique) pieces of software to expand your homelab with? I’ve been on the hunt for new software lately, and found 10 tools that everyone should try at least once. In no particular order, here are tools that have (or will) change how I run my homelab.

Each of these tools are something that I have currently running, or I have run in the past. You'll find things ranging from full-blown operating systems to small network tools and everything in-between, giving you quite a few new things to try out in your homelab this summer.