news
Devuan, Ubuntu, and Linuxfx
-
Devuan Family
-
[Old] Devuan ☛ The Devuan development team | Devuan GNU+Linux Free Operating System
In November 2014, a large group of anonymous senior IT professionals known as the Veteran UNIX Admins (hence the VUA in Devuan) began developing Devuan.
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
University of Toronto ☛ Why Ubuntu 24.04's ls can show a puzzling error message on NFS filesystems
If you apply strace to the problem, you'll find that the failing system call is listxattr(2), which is trying to list 'extended attributes'. On Ubuntu 24.04, ls comes from Coreutils, and Coreutils apparently started using listxattr() in version 9.4.
-
Beta News ☛ This new Windows 11 clone is actually Linux and runs faster on your old PC -- get it now
The latest long-term support release of Linuxfx, version 11.25.07 “NOBLE,” is now available.
Based on Ubuntu 24.04.2 and styled to look like Windows 11, the update offers a familiar yet open-source experience that skips many of the frustrations commonly associated with Microsoft’s OS.
-