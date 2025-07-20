today's leftovers

Usually, I like to do a more detailed write-up of DebConf, but I was already quite burnt out when I got here, so I’ll circle back to a few things that were important to me in later posts.

In the meantime, thanks to everyone who made this DebConf possible, whether you volunteered for one task or were part of the organisation team. Also a special thanks to the wonderful sponsors who turned this DebConf from running into a small deficit into a gain.