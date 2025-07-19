news

Quoting: Zen Browser updates to latest Firefox version and fixes Linux performance bugs —

If you've been looking for a new desktop browser on Windows, macOS, or Linux recently, you'll no doubt have heard of Zen Browser, the open-source fork of Firefox promises a "calmer" more aesthetically appealing web browsing experience that puts productivity first. Some of its stand-out features include a distraction-free compact UI mode, improved and customisable tab management, and Zen Mods for extensive customisation.

With the latest Twilight 1.15t update (think of the Twilight builds as alpha versions) to the Zen Browser, the developers have added a number of bug fixes, features, and under-the-hood changes to make the browser smoother, look better, and feel more intuitive. One of the more annoying bugs that was squashed resulted in the browser disabling Compact Mode whenever a browsing session was restored, but the other additions are somewhat more impactful.