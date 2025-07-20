news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 20, 2025



Quoting: Debian 13 Set to Launch on August 9 —

Debian 13 (Trixie) is just around the corner, but up until now, there hadn’t been an official release date. That’s finally changed. In a message shared on the Debian mailing list, Release Manager Emilio Monfort confirmed that Debian 13 is expected to launch on August 9.

That gives maintainers, testers, and derivative distribution builders just a few intense weeks to wrap up remaining work. Moreover, community release parties are being organized worldwide—an open invitation for users and contributors to celebrate and compare upgrade notes in real time.

As we informed you earlier (here and here), the final stable Debian 13 release will include the KDE Plasma 6.3.5 and GNOME 48 desktop environments. The distro itself will be running on the Linux kernel 6.12 LTS.