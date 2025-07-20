news
GNU/Linux and KDE Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows
Tux Digital ☛ CachyOS, Hyprland, Chrome OS & Android Merging?, Lossless Scaling for GNU/Linux & more GNU/Linux news
This week in Linux, we have some interesting distro news from CachyOS & Chrome OS. We’ve also got new releases from the open source 3d rendering powerhouse Blender & the popular dynamic tiling wayland compositor Hyprland. Then, Plasma Bigscreen is back on the air from KDE.
00:43 CachyOS July 2025 Release
03:41 Hyprland 0.50 Released
05:50 Blender 4.5 LTS Released
08:31 Lossless Scaling's Frame Generation for Linux
12:42 OCCT for Linux
13:38 Chrome OS is Apparently Merging with Android
15:11 Plasma Bigscreen is Back on Air
17:08 Outro
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
-
Jamie Zawinski ☛ XScreenSaver, Wayland and locking
Welp, I got crickets in answer to my question, "How do I find the wl_surface backing an Xwayland X11 Window?" and that does not bode well for XScreenSaver ever being able to lock your screen on Wayland.
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
-
KDE sources and custom Git commit hooks
KDE’s Gitlab setup has a branch naming rule that I always forget about – branch names should start with
work/if you want the server to allow you to rebase and push rebased commits (that is, only
workbranches can be
--forcepushed to).
I had to abandon and open new PRs a few times now because of this.
Carl Schwan ☛ Backpacking in the Balkans - Part 1
I’m currently backpacking in the Balkans and, considering that it’s been such a long time since I wrote a blog post on my blog, I figured it was a good idea to write about it.
As I am traveling, I am also field testing KDE Itinerary and sending patches as I buy new my tickets and reserve my hostels.
-
