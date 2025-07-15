news
Blender 4.5 LTS Open-Source 3D Graphics App Makes the Vulkan Backend Stable
Coming four months after Blender 4.4, the Blender 4.5 LTS release finally makes the Vulkan backend stable, improving its performance and also adding support for OpenXR, Subdivision, USD/Hydra, and other features. On Linux, the Vulkan backend requires NVIDIA 550 or later for NVIDIA GPUs and Mesa 25.3 or later for AMD GPUs.
However, the OpenGL backend is still the default in Blender 4.5 LTS because the Vulkan backend has some limitations, including performance issues with virtual reality, handling of huge meshes, and different limits compared to OpenGL, which are usually controlled by the graphics driver used.