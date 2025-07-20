Amazingly Apple Notes still retains the ability to use an IMAP server to synchronize notes. I've been using IMAP to synchronize my notes since my BlackBerry days and while I almost never think about it I am sure glad this is still supported. Amongst all the other things I keep stashed in my notebook I keep a list of CDs I'm looking for. Until recently I would periodically copy/paste that list into a markdown document that is rendered into a static wishlist that I share with friends and family. I was batching up the most recent finds I had bookmarked and it occurred to me that I should be able to automate this.