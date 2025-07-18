today's leftovers

news
GNU/Linux
Audiocasts/Shows
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 841: Drupal And AI: The Right Tool For Everything
This week Jonathan and Katherine talk with Jamie Abrahams about Drupal, and how AI just makes sense. No, really. Jamie makes a compelling case that Drupal is a really good tool for building AI workflows. We cover security, personal AI, and more!
Graphics Stack
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ NVIDIA 570.172.08 released for Linux as the main stable driver
NVIDIA are continuing to make us guess what's included in their updates with the NVIDIA driver 570.172.08 release today.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Unicorn Media ☛ Super Productivity: Open Source Project Manager That Does It All
Super Productivity isn’t just another checkbox in your workflow—it’s the upgrade your projects have been waiting for.
