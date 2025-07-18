Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

T-Display S3 Pro LR1121 Adds Dual-Band LoRa via Expansion Shield

LILYGO has released the T-Display S3 Pro LR1121, a modular variant designed to expand the capabilities of the standard T-Display S3 Pro. Instead of integrating a camera module like another Pro variant, this version introduces dual-band LoRa connectivity, audio input/output, vibration feedback, and a larger battery, all packaged in a stackable shield form.

Internet Society

What Is Community-Centered Connectivity and Why Should We Care?

About 2.7 billion people are still offline. That’s nearly one-third of the global population without access to a tool that enables people to access education, find work, run businesses, connect with public services, and stay in touch with friends and family.  

Ubuntu Buzz !

Camera - An Intro to Ubuntu Default Photography Application

Camera (GNOME Camera) is the default Ubuntu application for taking photos as well as recording videos. In other words, it is the application used to access webcam device in laptop or PC. It is useful i.e. in live streaming and video conferencing (for school teachers, office workers, your family) beside taking simple pictures. We will learn more about it here with a little bit howtos and beneficial references. We remind you that this episode is the continuation in this series after Calendar and before the next one Characters. Now, please enjoy reading!

9to5Linux

LibreOffice 25.2.5 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 63 Bug Fixes

Coming one and a half months after LibreOffice 25.2.4, the LibreOffice 25.2.5 point release addresses various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

Wireshark 4.4.8 Open-Source Network Protocol Analyzer Updates Protocol Support

While it doesn’t add support for new network protocols, the Wireshark 4.4.8 release is here to update support for the ASTERIX, DLT, DNP 3.0, DOF, DTLS, ETSI CAT, Gryphon, IPsec, ISObus VT, KRB5, MBIM, RTCP, SLL, STCSIG, TETRA, UDS, and URL Encoded Form Data protocols.

GStreamer 1.26.4 Adds TAI Timestamp Muxing Support to mp4mux, Other Changes

Coming only three weeks after GStreamer 1.26.3, the GStreamer 1.26.4 release adds TAI (Temps Atomique International) timestamp muxing support to the mp4mux tool used for multiplexing audio and video into an MP4 file and adds room-timeout support to the LiveKit open-source scalable and multi-user conferencing tool based on WebRTC.

Rescuezilla 2.6.1 Swiss Army Knife of System Recovery Adds Ubuntu 25.04 Support

Rescuezilla 2.6.1 comes almost four months after Rescuezilla 2.6 with a new build derived from the Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” operating system to provide users with the best possible hardware support. Ubuntu 24.10, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS builds are still available for download.

Free and Open Source Software

Release of mesa 25.2.0-rc1 and mesa 25.1.6

  
Diving into Plasma Bigscreen

  
Hyprland 0.50 Lands with New Render Scheduler and Tons of Fixes

  
Canonical and ESWIN announces EBC77 RISC-V SBC with Ubuntu 24.04 support

  
ESWIN Computing, in collaboration with Canonical, has announced the EBC77 Series single board computer (SBC) with support for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and designed for education

 
Bash 5.3 Release Adds 'Significant' New Features

  
A new version of the GNU project’s Bourne Again SHell (better known to most of us as Bash) has been released, nearly 3 years after the last


  
 


 
Games: Cyberpunk 2077 2.3, Descenders Next, and More

  
Linux market share just crossed 5%, hitting a new milestone

  
No blind guessing – Constrict reduces compression hesitation

  
ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors Get a Bug Fix Update

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Thai Flavors: Ultramarine 41 and 42 — Your Linux Menu Picks

  
Security Leftovers

  
today's leftovers

  
Technical Linux Articles

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Today in Techrights

  
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Red Hat Leftovers (Official Site)

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Applications: Camera, Slop, and ProtonUp

  
today's howtos

  
Audacious 4.5 Released with Playback History & LRCLIB Support

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.7, Linux 6.12.39, Linux 6.6.99, Linux 6.1.146, Linux 5.15.189, Linux 5.10.240, and Linux 5.4.296

  
LibreOffice 25.2.5 Rolls Out with Over 60 Bug Fixes

  
Orange Pi RV2 Single Board Computer Running Linux: Installing to the eMMC

  
LibreOffice 25.2.5 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 63 Bug Fixes

  
The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 25.2.5 as the fifth maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 25.2 office suite series with more bug fixes.

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
today's leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and More

  
Android Leftovers

  
Fastfetch 2.48 System Information Tool Brings Fedora Variant Support

  
GStreamer 1.26.4 Adds TAI Timestamp Muxing Support to mp4mux, Other Changes

  
Today, the GStreamer project released GStreamer 1.26.4 as the fourth maintenance update to the latest GStreamer 1.26 series of this popular open-source and cross-platform multimedia framework.

 
Krita 5.2.11 Released!

  
Rescuezilla 2.6.1 Swiss Army Knife of System Recovery Adds Ubuntu 25.04 Support

  
Rescuezilla 2.6.1 is out today as the latest stable version of this Ubuntu-based “Swiss Army Knife of System Recovery” distribution based on the popular Clonezilla open-source disk imaging/cloning software.

 
Review: the NovaCustom V54 is an outstanding Linux laptop with Dasharo coreboot firmware

  
Ubuntu 25.10 Fixes Something You Didn't Know Needed Fixing

  
Org Mode, GNU Guix, Mattermost, and more projects to participate in the FSF's hackathon

  
Free Software Foundation (FSF) today announced the projects that will participate in the virtual FSF40 hackathon on November 21-23 and opened general registration

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Purism: That one task

  
Android Advanced Protection - Solid but overcomplicated

  
I want to take a look at Android's Advanced Protection mode

 
Games: Silence of the Siren, Rootkits ("Anticheat"), and More

  
Blender 4.5 LTS Open-Source 3D Graphics App Makes the Vulkan Backend Stable

  
Blender 4.5 LTS is now available for download as a major update to this powerful, free, cross-platform, and open-source 3D graphics and modeling software, a release that introduces new features and improvements.

 
What LLMs do to software freedom [original]

  
today's leftovers

  
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

  
Latest Kernel- and Python-Centric LWN Articles

  
Today in Techrights

  
Wireshark 4.4.8 Open-Source Network Protocol Analyzer Updates Protocol Support

  
Wireshark 4.4.8 has been released today as the eighth maintenance update to the latest Wireshark 4.4 stable series of this popular network protocol analyzer software for Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Open Data Leftovers

  
Databases: POWER, Redis, and Django

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Web Browser Leftovers

  
Security and Windows TCO

  
Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers

  
Open Hardware: RISC-V, PureOS, and More

  
Latest Red Hat Communications

  
LibreArts Weekly Recap and AUR Updates Fetching 30 GB of Data for Electron

  
Sam Thursfield and Victor Ma on GNOME

  
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux and What's in the SOSS?

  
today's howtos

  
Announcing the Release of RELIANOID 7.7 (Community Edition)

  
Alpine 3.19.8, 3.20.7, 3.21.4 and 3.22.1 released

  
KDE Plasma 6.4.3 Improves the Automatic Screen Scale Calculator on Wayland

  
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.4.3 as the third maintenance update to the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.4 desktop environment series, adding more bug fixes and improvements.

 
Sparky 7.8

  
The 8th update of Sparky 7 – 7.8 is out

 
Android Leftovers

  
PHP Proposes Switch to BSD-3-Clause License

  
VirtualBox 7.1.12 Improves Support for Linux Kernel 6.16 on Linux Hosts and Guests

  
Oracle released today VirtualBox 7.1.12 as the latest stable version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform virtualization software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.

 
Games: skate, STRAFTAT, and More

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
I found a better way to transfer files between Android and Linux - and it's free

  
I'm always on the lookout for apps that make it easier to work with Linux and Android

 
today's leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

  
Standing up for Women [original]

  
Slopfarms Are Going to Perish Because Public Opinion is Changing [original]

  
Today in Techrights

  
