news
Free and Open Source Software
-
KeySmith - SSH key management - LinuxLinks
KeySmith is a user-friendly graphical application for managing SSH keys.
It provides an intuitive interface for generating, managing, and deploying SSH keys without needing to use command-line tools. KeySmith follows security best practices and delegates all cryptographic operations to the system’s OpenSSH tools, ensuring your keys are handled safely and securely.
This is free and open source software.
InfiniPaint - infinite canvas software - LinuxLinks
InfiniPaint is a collaborative, infinite space, infinite zoom, canvas note-taking/drawing app.
Unlike many other infinite canvas apps, although there is a specific zoom-in level limit, there is no zoom-out limit (at least up until the point your computer runs out of memory). This means that this app is very good at things such as drawing sketches of the solar system to scale, or just drawing any massive objects with tiny details. Of course, this app is also perfectly well suited for use as a normal canvas.
This is free and open source software.
markmap - build mindmaps with plain text - LinuxLinks
markmap lets you visualize your Markdown as mindmaps. It parses Markdown content and extracts its intrinsic hierarchical structure and renders an interactive mindmap, aka markmap.
Magic comments can be used to set the initial status of a node.
This is free and open source software.