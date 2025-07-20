news
Free and Open Source Software
-
ytcc - keep track of your favorite playlists on YouTube - LinuxLinks
ytcc is a command line tool to keep track of your favorite playlists on YouTube and many other places.
ytcc “subscribes” to playlists (supported by yt-dlp or youtube-dl) and tracks new videos published to those playlists.
This is free and open source software.
Designate - multi-tenant DNSaaS service - LinuxLinks
Designate is a multi-tenant DNSaaS service for OpenStack.
It provides a REST API with integrated Keystone authentication. It can be configured to auto-generate records based on Nova and Neutron actions. Designate supports a variety of DNS servers including Bind9 and PowerDNS 4.
This is free and open source software.