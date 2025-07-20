Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

Compact Maix4-HAT Delivers 18 TOPS INT8 On-Device Inference for Raspberry Pi SBC

Maix4-HAT is a compact AI inference module developed by Sipeed for edge-side deployment of large models. According to Sipeed, it is powered by AXera’s AX650 vision chip, integrating an NPU capable of up to 72 TOPS at INT4 or 18 TOPS at INT8 precision. The module is designed to handle vision, speech, and language tasks in compact edge environments.

Luckfox Lyra Pi with Core3506 SoC Provides Optional 4G and PoE in a Raspberry Pi-Sized Form Factor

Luckfox has introduced the Lyra Pi, a compact single-board computer with a Raspberry Pi-like form factor, built around the Core3506 module and a triple-core ARM Cortex-A7 processor. It targets embedded and IoT applications, offering dual Ethernet, USB OTG, MIPI DSI, flexible Rockchip Matrix IO, and optional Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 4G LTE.

9to5Linux

Calibre 8.7 Adds Support for Generating Page Number Files on MTP-Based Kindles

The weekly Calibre releases continue with Calibre 8.7, a version that updates the Kindle driver with support for generating page number files (APNX) on 2024 and newer MTP-based Kindle devices, as well as the ability to ignore the “et al.” suffix on author names when finding similar e-books by author.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 20, 2025

tachometer

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Clear Linux - In Memoriam

  
the Clear Linux team is probably part of these layoffs

 
Krita 5.2.11 Released!

  
Today we're releasing Krita 5.2.11! This is a bug fix release for Krita 5.2.10

 
CachyOS July 2025 Update Brings Shell Choice, Wayland Defaults

  
Arch-based CachyOS's July 2025 update adds user-selectable shells at install

 
GParted Live 1.7.0-8 Adds Mechanism to Reduce Random Order of Block Devices

  
GParted Live 1.7.0-8 has been released today for this open-source and free partition manager utility that lets you resize, copy, and move partitions without data loss, based on the popular GParted (GNOME Partition Manager) application.

 
Linux has over 6% of the desktop market

  
new articles

 
Calibre 8.7 Adds Support for Generating Page Number Files on MTP-Based Kindles

  
Calibre 8.7 was released today by developer Kovid Goyal as the latest stable version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform e-book manager software for managing your e-book collection.

 
Blender 4.5 LTS Open-Source 3D Graphics App Makes the Vulkan Backend Stable

  
Blender 4.5 LTS is now available for download as a major update to this powerful, free, cross-platform, and open-source 3D graphics and modeling software, a release that introduces new features and improvements.


  
 


 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Videos: GNU/Linux and Free Software Clips in Invidious

  
from the past week

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
today's leftovers

  
Debian and more

 
Web Browsers/Clients

  
some leftovers

 
Games: Steam and Lossless Scaling

  
some gaming picks

 
Gadgets, Open Source/Hardware, and More

  
hardware picks

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related links

 
Instructionals/Technical Leftovers

  
today's howtos

 
LibreOffice Reminds People of How  Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Illegally 'Raided' ISO for Fake 'Standard'

  
OOXML commentary

 
Android Leftovers

  
Chrome OS Will Merge With Android and Sony Surprises With a New Camera

 
Unplugged and Unstoppable: How Linux Transforms Laptop Power Management

  
In an era when remote work, video conferencing, and travel-heavy lifestyles are the norm

 
Zen Browser updates to latest Firefox version and fixes Linux performance bugs

  
Zen Browser is a recent fork of Firefox that focusses on privacy

 
today's leftovers

  
only 2 for now

 
Devuan, Ubuntu, and Linuxfx

  
Debian-derived distros

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Luckfox Lyra Pi, and More

  
Hardware picks

 
OpenBSD chflags vs. Log Tampering

  
a pair of links

 
today's howtos

  
7 howtos for now

 
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

  
mostly from the official sites

 
Linux Phone

  
What has 8 ARM cores, 8 GB of RAM, fits in a pocket, and runs NixOS

 
Backup tool Rescuezilla resurrects itself across six Ubuntus

  
2.6.1 adds Plucky Puffin and Firefox actually works this time

 
Ubuntu 25.10 Wallpaper Contest Opened for Submission

  
Wallpaper Contest for next Ubuntu 25.10, Questing Quokka, is opened

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Transitous Hack Weekend July 2025

  
Last weekend I attended the Transitous Hack Weekend in Berlin

 
This Week in Plasma: rounded bottom corners

  
This week we continues the feature work for Plasma 6.5

 
MX Linux 23.6 on a Nvidia-powered laptop, behold results!

  
I've been using MX Linux for a long time now, mostly on elden hardware

 
Games: Brickadia, Noobs Are Coming, and More

  
latest 8 from GamingOnLinux

 
Fde Rogue Devices: Protecting against rogue devices in openSUSE with Full Disk Encryption

  
openSUSE have now multiple ways to configure a Full Disk Encryption (FDE) installation

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
and programming

 
GNU/Linux and Hardware Projects

  
today's leftovers

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
today's howtos

  
only 4 for now

 
Mabox 25.07 - July ISO refresh & auto theming!

  
The July ISO refresh brings back the improved automatic theme creation mechanism based on wallpaper colors

 
Distributions and Operating Systems, Free Software, and More

  
today's leftovers

 
Education and Events About Free Software

  
some FOSS picks

 
Otto Kekäläinen, Daniel Pocock, and Gunnar Wolf on Debian Tools and Blunders

  
Some Debian picks

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security picks for today

 
BSD: OpenBSD and BSD Now

  
Some BSD news

 
Red Hat Leftovers

  
mostly Red Hat's own promotional stuff

 
Web Leftovers

  
4 links for today

 
today's howtos

  
about a dozen for now

 
Sparky 7.8

  
The 8th update of Sparky 7 – 7.8 is out

 
LibreOffice 25.2.5 Rolls Out with Over 60 Bug Fixes

  
LibreOffice 25.2.5 rolls out with over 60 bug fixes

 
Rescuezilla 2.6.1 Swiss Army Knife of System Recovery Adds Ubuntu 25.04 Support

  
Rescuezilla 2.6.1 is out today as the latest stable version of this Ubuntu-based “Swiss Army Knife of System Recovery” distribution based on the popular Clonezilla open-source disk imaging/cloning software.

 
today's leftovers

  
only 3 more links for now

 
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, More Modding

  
some hardware picks

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

  
Windows TCO and more

 
Android Leftovers

  
Chrome’s Bottom Bar on Android has Finally Arrived

 
Games: Cyberpunk 2077 2.3, Descenders Next, and More

  
8 new stories from GamingOnLinux

 
Linux market share just crossed 5%, hitting a new milestone

  
This could mark the beginning of a new era for Linux-based platforms

 
No blind guessing – Constrict reduces compression hesitation

  
No blind guessing – Constrict reduces compression hesitation

 
ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors Get a Bug Fix Update

  
ONLYOFFICE 9.0, released in June

 
Release of mesa 25.2.0-rc1 and mesa 25.1.6

  
two Mesa releases

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Diving into Plasma Bigscreen

  
I have been a long time Plasma Mobile contributor

 
Thai Flavors: Ultramarine 41 and 42 — Your Linux Menu Picks

  
When Ultramarine Linux 42 was released just as Larry Cafiero was wrapping up his evaluation of the previous version

 
Hyprland 0.50 Lands with New Render Scheduler and Tons of Fixes

  
Hyprland 0.50 tiling Wayland compositor drops legacy rendering

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related news

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and more

 
Technical Linux Articles

  
Instructionals/Technical articles

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles