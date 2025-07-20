news
Free and Open Source Software
Reminduck - simple reminder app
Reminduck is a simple reminder app made to be quick and easy. Reminduck focuses on simple or recurrent reminders with set time and date and nothing else.
It’s perfect if all you want are simple or daily/weekly/monthly reminders. Anything more than that is not achievable by Reminduck right now.
And it quacks.
This is free and open source software.
DomainMOD - manage your domains and other internet assets in a central location
DomainMOD is a self-hosted open source application used to manage your domains and other Internet assets in a central location.
DomainMOD also includes a Data Warehouse framework that allows you to import your web server data so that you can view, export, and report on your live data. Currently the Data Warehouse only supports web servers running WHM/cPanel.
This is free and open source software.
Stratbook - strategies, tips, and tricks
Discover strategies, tips, and tricks to dominate tactical FPS games. Built by players, for the community, Stratbook is an open-source project designed to help gamers improve and share their knowledge.
SPFtoolbox - look up DNS records
SPFtoolbox is a JavaScript and PHP app to look up DNS records such as SPF, MX, Whois, and more.
This is free and open source software.
v02enc - symmetric encryption for multiple recipients
v02enc is a password-based encryption application that supports several recipients and has the option to update an encrypted file as long as the user has access to the password of a single recipient.
This is free and open source software.