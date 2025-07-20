I've been working on a complex multi-model database for a few weeks now, and recently I took time to simplify and test out an idea I had on a simple key-value database. I started with the basics: A hash table in memory, a simple append-only log for persistence and durability, and the classic fsync() call after every write to the log for durability.

It worked, but wasn't as fast as it could be.

In Kevo, that's the approach I use, but in Klay (not public yet, but will be open sourced when ready), I'm taking a different approach. What would a database look like if you treated the individual sectors on disk as unreliable, and how could you make it as fast as possible?

That's when I started reading about io_uring on Linux here (PDF) and here.